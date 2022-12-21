UCF hosts Stetson after Blackmon's 21-point performance

Stetson Hatters (5-5) at UCF Knights (8-3)
The Hatters are 2-4 on the road. Stetson ranks third in the ASUN shooting 38.5% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Johnson is averaging 10.5 points, four assists and 2.7 steals for the Knights. Taylor Hendricks is averaging 15.3 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 51.3% over the last 10 games for UCF.
Blackmon is scoring 10.1 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Hatters. Stephan D. Swenson is averaging 9.4 points and 1.9 rebounds for Stetson.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.