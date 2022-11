UCF went 18-12 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Knights averaged 15.9 points off of turnovers, 11.9 second chance points and 20.1 bench points last season.

Oklahoma State went 15-15 overall last season while going 3-8 on the road. The Cowboys averaged 16.9 points off of turnovers, 10.0 second chance points and 25.0 bench points last season.