Central Florida (20-6, 10-4) vs. South Florida (18-9, 7-7)

USF Sun Dome, Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over USF. Central Florida has won by an average of 11 points in its last seven wins over the Bulls. South Florida’s last win in the series came on March 4, 2015, a 74-45 win.

LEADING THE WAY: Seniors BJ Taylor and Aubrey Dawkins have led the Knights. Taylor has averaged 16.6 points while Dawkins has recorded 15.3 points and five rebounds per game. The Bulls have been led by Alexis Yetna and Laquincy Rideau, who have combined to score 25.3 points per contest.

TERRIFIC TAYLOR: Taylor has connected on 38.1 percent of the 134 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 22 over his last three games. He’s also converted 77.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: South Florida is a perfect 11-0 when the team blocks at least four opposing shots. The Bulls are 7-9 this season when they block fewer than four shots.

BEHIND THE ARC: Central Florida’s Dawkins has attempted 144 3-pointers and connected on 38.9 percent of them, and is 10 for 17 over his past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Central Florida has held opposing teams to 38.9 percent shooting from the field this year, the 10th-lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.