SMU (13-12, 5-8) vs. Central Florida (19-6, 9-4)

CFE Federal Credit Union Arena, Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU seeks revenge on Central Florida after dropping the first matchup in Dallas. The teams last went at it on Feb. 10, when the Knights shot 52 percent from the field while limiting SMU to just 39.7 percent on the way to the six-point victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The Mustangs are led by Jahmal McMurray and Jimmy Whitt Jr.. McMurray has averaged 18 points while Whitt has put up 12.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest. The Knights have been led by seniors BJ Taylor and Aubrey Dawkins. Taylor has produced 16.7 points while Dawkins has averaged 15.4 points and five rebounds per game.

CREATING OFFENSE: Taylor has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Central Florida field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: SMU is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 13-3 when scoring at least 68.

PERFECT WHEN: SMU is a perfect 9-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.2 percent or less. The Mustangs are 4-12 when allowing the opposition to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Central Florida has attempted the fifth-most free throws in the country at 25.7 per game. SMU has gotten to the line far less frequently and is averaging only 16.3 foul shots per game (ranked 257th).

