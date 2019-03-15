Central Florida (23-7, 13-5) vs. No. 4 seed Memphis (20-12, 12-7)

American Athletic Conference Tournament Quarterfinals, FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee; Friday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Central Florida and Memphis are set to do battle in the quarterfinals of the AAC tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played each other on Feb. 16, when Memphis made only 13 free throws on 16 attempts while the Knights went 25 for 30 on their way to the seven-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Memphis has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jeremiah Martin, Kyvon Davenport, Tyler Harris, Raynere Thornton and Kareem Brewton Jr. have collectively accounted for 74 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 76 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Martin has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Memphis field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 39 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Memphis has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 82 points while giving up 70.2.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Tigers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Knights. Memphis has an assist on 51 of 78 field goals (65.4 percent) across its previous three games while Central Florida has assists on 33 of 65 field goals (50.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Central Florida defense has held opponents to just 63.8 points per game, the 21st-lowest in Division I. Memphis has given up an average of 75.8 points through 32 games (ranked 257th, nationally).

