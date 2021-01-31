AAC ADVANCEMENT: The Tigers have allowed just 61.1 points per game to American Athletic Conference opponents so far. That’s an improvement from the 64.9 per game they gave up to non-conference opponents.MIGHTY MAHAN: Mahan has connected on 47.6 percent of the 42 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 14 over his last three games. He’s also converted 86 percent of his free throws this season.
WINLESS WHEN: Central Florida is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 4-2 when scoring at least 61.
UNDEFEATED WHEN: Memphis is a perfect 7-0 when the team blocks at least seven opposing shots. The Tigers are 2-6 this season when they block fewer than seven shots.
DID YOU KNOW: The Memphis defense has allowed only 62.9 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Tigers 26th among Division I teams. The Central Florida offense has averaged 66.7 points through 11 games (ranked 256th, nationally).
