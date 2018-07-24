NEWPORT, R.I. — Central Florida has been picked to repeat as American Athletic Conference champions as a follow-up to its undefeated 2017 season.

The AAC announced the results of its preseason media poll Tuesday before media day and UCF received 19 of a possible 30 votes to win the league title. Memphis drew seven votes as conference champion and was the clear favorite to win the West Division.

South Florida, picked to finish second in the East behind UCF, received three overall first-place votes and Houston had one.

UCF went 13-0 last season, beating Auburn in the Peach Bowl. The school proclaimed the Knights the national champions. This season they bring back star quarterback McKenzie Milton and much of a high-scoring offense, but have a new coach in Josh Heupel.

