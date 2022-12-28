UCF plays Wichita State in conference matchup

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Wichita State Shockers (7-5) at UCF Knights (9-3) Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCF -7.5; over/under is 123.5 BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State faces UCF in AAC action Wednesday. The Knights are 6-2 on their home court. UCF is sixth in the AAC scoring 71.3 points while shooting 43.8% from the field.

The Shockers have gone 1-1 away from home. Wichita State has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Knights and Shockers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Johnson is averaging 11.3 points, 4.9 assists and 2.4 steals for the Knights. Taylor Hendricks is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for UCF.

Jaykwon Walton is averaging 12.5 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Shockers. Jaron Pierre Jr. is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 8-2, averaging 69.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points per game.

Shockers: 6-4, averaging 65.7 points, 35.9 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

