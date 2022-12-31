UCF travels to No. 3 Houston for conference showdown

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UCF Knights (10-3, 1-0 AAC) at Houston Cougars (13-1, 1-0 AAC) Houston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston -15.5; over/under is 119 BOTTOM LINE: Taylor Hendricks and the UCF Knights visit Marcus Sasser and the No. 3 Houston Cougars in AAC play Saturday. The Cougars are 8-1 on their home court. Houston has a 9-1 record against teams over .500.

The Knights have gone 1-0 against AAC opponents. UCF ranks fifth in the AAC with 13.7 assists per game led by Darius Johnson averaging 4.5.

The Cougars and Knights face off Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Shead is averaging 7.8 points, 5.6 assists and two steals for the Cougars. Sasser is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Hendricks is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Knights. CJ Kelly is averaging 10.8 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for UCF.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 72.4 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.4 points per game.

Knights: 8-2, averaging 67.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

