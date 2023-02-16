UCF visits Memphis after Williams' 26-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UCF Knights (15-9, 6-6 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (19-6, 9-3 AAC) Memphis, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Memphis -6.5; over/under is 149 BOTTOM LINE: Memphis plays the UCF Knights after DeAndre Williams scored 26 points in Memphis’ 86-77 win against the Temple Owls. The Tigers are 11-1 in home games. Memphis is sixth in the AAC in rebounding with 32.5 rebounds. Williams leads the Tigers with 8.2 boards.

The Knights are 6-6 against AAC opponents. UCF has a 3-3 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendric Davis is shooting 41.3% and averaging 21.8 points for the Tigers. Williams is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

CJ Kelly is averaging 12.5 points for the Knights. Taylor Hendricks is averaging 14.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games for UCF.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 85.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Knights: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article