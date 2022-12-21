UCF wins 73-58 against Stetson

ORLANDO, Fla. — Taylor Hendricks had 16 points in UCF’s 73-58 win over Stetson on Wednesday night.
The Hatters (5-6) were led in scoring by Josh Smith, who finished with 16 points. Luke Brown added 11 points for Stetson. Jalen Blackmon also had eight points.
UCF led Stetson 38-32 at the half, with Johnson (nine points) their high scorer before the break. UCF outscored Stetson by nine points over the final half, while Hendricks led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.