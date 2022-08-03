UCLA basketball lands 6-7 Abramo Canka of Italy

The NCAA cleared Canka to join UCLA after he recently played with Lokomotiv Kuban, a professional team in Russia. He averaged 10.9 points and 3.7 rebounds in the Russian Superleague. The guard-forward has also played on Italy’s national team at various age levels.

“We are really excited to add Abramo to our program this season,” Bruins coach Mick Cronin said. ”Playing in Europe, Abramo is a versatile player who can shoot the ball, rebound and pass. At 6-foot-7, we like his size and his defensive ability, especially with his length and athleticism.”