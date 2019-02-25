NEW YORK — A win over the No. 2 team in the country earned UCLA its first ranking of the season.

The Bruins entered The Associated Press women’s basketball poll on Monday at No. 25 after rallying from 22 points down to upset Oregon on Friday night. UCLA lost a close contest against Oregon State on Sunday.

Baylor garnered all 28 first-place votes to remain No. 1 in the Top 25. The Lady Bears clinched their ninth consecutive Big 12 championship this past week. They host No. 18 Texas on Monday night.

UConn, Louisville, Notre Dame and Mississippi State round out the first five teams in the AP Top 25. Stanford, Maryland and N.C. State are the other three teams in the first 10.

South Dakota fell out of the rankings after losing to rival Summit League rival South Dakota State over the weekend. The Coyotes spent two weeks in the poll after getting ranked for the first time in school history earlier this month.

Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey reacts to a call against her team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press)

