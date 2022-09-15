UCLA hosts South Alabama, seeks first 3-0 start since 2015

UCLA is seeking its first 3-0 start since 2015 and looks to go into Pac-12 play unbeaten. The Bruins have won five straight dating to last season and have averaged 47.6 points per game with each victory coming by at least 24 points. South Alabama is looking to become the fourth team from the Sun Belt Conference to beat a Power Five team on the road this season. Marshall and Appalachian State posted upsets against ranked teams Notre Dame and Texas A&M and Georgia Southern’s win over Nebraska got Scott Frost fired.