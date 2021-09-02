INSIDE THE NUMBERS: This is the second straight season Colorado goes into its opener without a quarterback on the roster who has started a game at the college level. Second-year freshman Brendon Lewis, who was 6 of 10 for 95 yards in relief in last year’s Alamo Bowl, will get the start against Northern Colorado on Friday night. ... Oregon State goes into Saturday’s opener at Purdue as one of just 16 teams nationally with three or more quarterbacks who have started at least one game at the FBS level. Sam Noyer, who started six games at Colorado last season, will be the Beavers’ starter. ... No. 11 Oregon has won 16 straight home openers while averaging 57.0 points going into Saturday’s game against Fresno State (1-0). ... No. 20 Washington, which hosts Montana, has gone 75 games in a row without allowing an opponent to score more than 35 points, the longest such streak in the nation. ... USC has a 19-game winning streak against Mountain West Conference opponents on the line against San Jose State (1-0). ... Cal is 9-0 in regular season nonconference games during Justin Wilcox’s tenure, but the Golden Bears have dropped their last two against Nevada, their opponent this weekend.