STREAK STATS: Oregon has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 73.3 points while giving up 65.8.
PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bruins have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Ducks. Oregon has an assist on 36 of 80 field goals (45 percent) over its past three matchups while UCLA has assists on 38 of 79 field goals (48.1 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Oregon has made 8.1 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is tops among Pac-12 teams. The Ducks have averaged 9.3 3-pointers per game over their last three games.
___
___
