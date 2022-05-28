UCLA rallies to beat Cal 7-5 in 10th in Pac 12 tourney

Placeholder while article actions load

The Bruins forced extra innings on the scorching night with the game in the upper 90s most of time, with two runs in the eighth and 6 innings of one-hit relief by Daniel Colwell and Luke Jewett.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Ethan Gourson and Kyle Karros had back-to-back RBI singles in the 10th inning and third-seeded UCLA stayed alive in the inaugural Pac-12 Tournament with a 9-7 win over sixth-seeded Cal on Friday night.

The Bruins scored three runs in the fourth inning, with Gourson knocking in two, for a 5-3 lead but the Bears came back in the bottom of the inning with four runs, helped by two errors and a bases-loaded walk.