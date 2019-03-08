UCLA (16-14, 9-8) vs. Utah (16-13, 10-7)

Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah goes for the season sweep over UCLA after winning the previous matchup in Los Angeles. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 9, when UCLA made only eight 3-pointers on 18 attempts while the Runnin’ Utes went 14 for 36 behind the arc en route to a 93-92 victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Sedrick Barefield has put up 16.8 points and four assists to lead the way for the Runnin’ Utes. Timmy Allen is also a key contributor, accounting for 11.6 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. The Bruins are led by Kris Wilkes, who is averaging 17.2 points and 4.8 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Jaylen Hands has directly created 49 percent of all UCLA field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 32 field goals and 32 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Utah is 0-6 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 16-7 when it scores at least 64.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Runnin’ Utes are 5-0 when they turn the ball over 10 times or fewer and 11-13 when they exceed 10 turnovers. The Bruins are 8-0 when they hold opponents to 67 points or fewer and 8-14 whenever opponents exceed 67 points.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat UCLA offense has averaged 73.9 possessions per game, the 22nd-most in Division I. Utah has not been as uptempo as the Bruins and is averaging only 67.5 possessions per game (ranked 259th, nationally).

