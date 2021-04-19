The 6-foot-11 center is from nearby Long Beach. He played three seasons at Rutgers, where he will graduate this spring with a degree in electrical and computer engineering. He’ll enroll in UCLA’s graduate engineering program.
“Myles has a vision for where he wants to be and what he aspires to do, beyond playing basketball, and I believe that he’s a great fit for UCLA,” coach Mick Cronin said. “He is an experienced player who has really improved during his four years in college, and he will be a critical piece for us in the frontcourt next season.”
Johnson joins an incoming class that features freshmen guards Peyton Watson of Long Beach and Will McClendon of Las Vegas.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25