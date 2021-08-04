It will be only the second time in six meetings that the two teams will meet in Pauley Pavilion. UCLA posted a 93-65 victory in 2001. Villanova won the previous meeting, 82-70, during the 2010 NIT Season Tip-off in New York.
UCLA has not finalized its nonconference schedule but it has already announced games against Gonzaga in the Empire Classic on Nov. 23 and North Carolina on Dec. 18 at the CBS Sports Classic. Both will be in Las Vegas.
