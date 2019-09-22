In a vast, mad land with four continental time zones and a flaky habit of college football, you might find yourself driving on a Georgia highway under starry skies at 2-ish a.m. on a newborn Sunday. You might revel yet again in the very concept of satellite radio while a mind-boggling tale ricochets across the satellites from the part of the country still having a Saturday.

With that Saturday dead and gone in Georgia, where the famed Bulldogs held off a viable Notre Dame, you might hear of wild, uncontrollable things emanating from the mystical Palouse region of southeastern Washington state. A score might have just gone from 49-17, home team, with four minutes left in the third quarter to 63-60, home team, with six minutes left in the fourth.

Then moments later, at 67-63, visiting team, you might hear a broadcaster say something like this to anyone who might listen out there:

To win now, Washington State would need quarterback Anthony Gordon to throw his 10th touchdown pass.

You might think that even in a misspent life you never heard the phrase “10th touchdown pass,” let alone amid the pines of Georgia.

You might think you certainly never heard it in reference to a guy who threw nine touchdown passes and lost.

Of all the damndest games of this newest, damndest season, hapless UCLA’s 67-63 win over No. 19 Washington State is the damndest so far, with a good chance to remain damndest. Its game film will prove so voluminous that new, uncounted touchdowns might turn up. The whole, impossible U-turn from UCLA’s 49-17 deficit late in the third quarter epitomized something too true yet something seldom acknowledged: Really young people play this game.

Really old people often follow it and coach it and expect things from it, but really young people still play it. When coaches speak of “things we’ve got to clean up,” as UCF’s Josh Heupel did Saturday after his team’s aching loss, they’re engaging in delusion. One can never clean up all the things, epitomized when Washington State Coach Mike Leach said, “Well, I thought we had lousy ball security, although we work on it every day,” and, “As coaches we did not get through to them despite drills, talk, practice, to take care of the ball.”

Some sort of youthful identity crisis does seem present at Michigan, that probable subject of continual talk this week after the 35-14 manhandling it took at Wisconsin. “It was thorough,” fifth-year Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said accurately. Is it possible that a single Saturday last November in Columbus rocked the program’s sense of itself? Can allowing 10 opponents in a row a total of 125 points, as Michigan did last year, then allowing Ohio State alone almost half that in a 62-39 loss, shift a self-image enough to last into the next autumn?

“Got a lot to fix,” Harbaugh said, another coach aiming to attain the unattainable.

Is it also possible that, with 27 wins in 28 games, and a mauling of Stanford last Saturday, and a 45-14 shredding of Pitt last year, UCF understandably, youthfully liked itself too much on its trip to Pitt? Its dreams of sustaining its arguments crashed after a 21-0 deficit, a 31-21 lead and a 35-34 loss. In a statement that told of the young, Heupel said, “Really, there’s some things that a couple guys did on certain things that turned some, I’m gonna say, easy things into some really hard things, you know what I mean.” He said, “At the end of the day we just weren’t dialed in enough to execute early on.”

He said that even on a Saturday that almost went by entirely without anything that would make one want to get one’s eyes or hearing checked. Chalk mostly held. Auburn (4-0) did impress at Texas A&M. Georgia and Notre Dame did declare one winner but two playoff contenders as Notre Dame preps to welcome Virginia (4-0). Wisconsin (3-0) did resurrect a wise wish to just go ahead and spend the whole fall in Madison.

Then, just before it all closed down on the continent, it reserved the right to go madcap.

Think of where things stood with four minutes left in the third quarter on the Palouse. Washington State led 49-17 with only formality between it and 4-0. UCLA stood 3-12 on the way to 3-13 in the anticipated Chip Kelly tenure, with a haggard 59 points in four games and a struggling quarterback in Dorian Thompson-Robinson. The stadium air southeast of Spokane would have held zero hints of anything memorable other than the impossibly authentic presence of Gardner Minshew.

“The second half, as a team, we went out there loose and soft,” Leach said.

Nobody knew. There’s a chance some witnesses even turned away and had drinks.

With implausible games, there’s a value in reviewing the plays briefly, so as to help the brain process how a game went from 49-17 to 49-46 to 56-46 to 60-56 to 63-60, all within 12 minutes 37 seconds of game action. So here: UCLA went for it on fourth down and 6, because what the hell, and completed a 36-yard pass to Jaylen Erwin at the Washington State 3-yard line, but what the hell. UCLA scored to make it 49-24.

The next offensive play, Washington State fumbled. The next, UCLA scored on a 37-yard pass from Thompson-Robinson to Chase Cota, to make it a harmless 49-31.

Washington State ran five plays and punted. UCLA ran one play, a pass sort of short that Demetric Felton turned very long, a 94-yard touchdown. It stood 49-38, but so what. Washington State ran two plays for 20 yards and fumbled on the second. UCLA ran four plays, two each in the third and fourth quarters, scored and converted a two-point conversion for 49-46. Washington State ran nine plays for 75 yards and 56-46. UCLA ran six plays and 70 yards for 56-53.

Washington State ran three plays and punted, and Kyle Philips took that thing on the left sideline, then ventured to his right, then wound up dreamily alone near the right-side goal line, his team absurdly ahead 60-56. Washington State ran five plays, the fifth of which saw Max Borghi turn a short, leftward pass into a 65-yard whew of a touchdown and a 63-60 lead.

What happened after that might have sowed ample yakking had the score been only 17-14. UCLA marched, fumbled, had the ball ruled down before the fumble, had the play reviewed, had the play upheld, continued and faced fourth and two. Its coach, brilliant but maybe not at arithmetic, forwent a 34-yard field goal attempt and got stopped, effectively ending the game.

Washington State ran a play, fumbled, had the ball ruled down before the fumble, had the play reviewed, had the play overturned and lost with 67 seconds left when Thompson-Robinson found Felton for a 15-yard touchdown pretty much unfettered by weary defenders.

Washington State provided a fourth fumble littering the path from 49-17 to 63-67, and Leach, a man whose team won the total-yards division 720-657, a man who clearly can coach, a man who works his eighth Palouse season after 10 at Texas Tech, had to say, “We collapsed in every phase of the game.”

UCLA had, of all things, a win — a ludicrous, fabulous win.

And maybe it all harked back to when the East still had its Saturday going, when UCF lost as it does so rarely, and when Heupel spoke of “a bunch of grown — or, some young men, that hurt.” What a telling mid-sentence self-correction.