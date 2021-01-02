Smith, the team’s lone senior, was averaging 12.6 points and 6.4 rebounds, both second-best on the team. He started all eight games, averaging 28 minutes. He was shooting a team-high 50% from 3-point range and 79% from the free throw line.
The guard from Chicago led the Bruins in scoring last season with 13.1 points per game. He was first team All-Pac-12 and was named the league’s most improved player.
“After speaking with our team doctors and medical staff, I’m confident that Chris will make a quick and full recovery,” coach Mick Cronin said. “Obviously, he is very disappointed and his teammates feel for him. Everyone at UCLA will help Chris through this, and I know that he will work relentlessly to be back to 100 percent.”
