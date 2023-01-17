UConn athletics deficit climbed to $53 million in '22

STORRS, Conn. — The University of Connecticut’s athletic department deficit rose to $53 million during the 2022 fiscal year, an increase the school attributed to $13.4 million it was forced to pay former head men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie.
It was covered by $46.5 million in direct support from the school and another $6.5 million in student fees, according to the report.
The school said part of the deficit was related to money it was forced to pay after a n arbitrator's ruling that it improperly fired Ollie in 2018 and to settle other claims related to Ollie’s dismissal.
Discounting those payments, the actual operational institutional support to athletics decreased by $7.3 million to $33.2 million in fiscal 2022. The school also said it saw philanthropic donations rise to $23.6 million, which was the third-highest total in the athletic department’s history, up 12% from the previous year.
“At a time when budgets of ‘Power 5’ conference members have increased substantially and in some cases are nearing $200 million, UConn athletics continues to find ways to remain competitive nationally with far less,” the school said.