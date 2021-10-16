The game was scoreless until Krajewski threw deep to a wide-open Keelan Marion for a 63-yard score with under six minutes in the first half. Following UConn’s third interception of Griffin O’Connor in the half, Krajewski found another wide-open receiver, Kevens Clercius, for a 14-yard score.
Krajewski went around the left edge for a 7-yard TD and a 21-0 lead early in the third quarter.
Krajewski finished with 199 yards passing for UConn (1-7).
Yale closed the gap to 21-15 with 4:30 remaining, and the last drive reached the UConn 30 before it ended with an interception in the end zone on a final untimed down.
Nolan Grooms threw for a touchdown and a pick for Yale (2-3).
The two Connecticut schools met for the 50th time but just the first time in 22 years. Yale faced its first FBS opponent in seven years.
