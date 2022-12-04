UConn ends turnaround year vs. Marshall at Myrtle Beach Bowl

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UConn (6-6, FBS Independent) vs. Marshall (8-4, Sun Belt), Dec. 19, 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN LOCATION Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Conway, South Carolina. TOP PLAYERS UConn: RB Victor Rosa, led team with 561 yards rushing and 888 all-purpose yards. Marshall: RB Khalan Laborn led the Sun Belt Conference and was 12th nationally with 1,423 yards rushing, 16 touchdowns.

NOTABLE

UConn: The Huskies have a chance to win their most games since going 8-5 in 2010 and losing the Fiesta Bowl to Oklahoma.

Marshall: The Thundering Herd are seventh nationally in scoring defense, allowing 16.2 points a game, and 10th in the country in overall defense at 292.8 yards given up a game. They’ve won four straight.

LAST TIME

Marshall 16, UConn 10, Dec. 26, 2015.

BOWL HISTORY

UConn: Huskies are playing in their first Myrtle Beach Bowl and seventh overall postseason game.

Marshall: Thundering Herd are in their first Myrtle Beach Bowl and sixth straight postseason game. They’ve been in 19 bowl games in program history.

