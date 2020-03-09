“She’s one of the captain’s of our team, we love Kyla to death,” guard Chirstyn Williams said after the game. “So of course, that hurts.”
Irwin played in 28 games for the Huskies this season, starting 18, and averaged 3.1 points and 2.6 rebounds.
Coach Geno Auriemma said Sunday that Irwin had been playing Sunday with a broken finger and a foot injury that also will require surgery.
Connecticut plays Cincinnati on Monday night, looking for its seventh consecutive AAC tournament title. The Huskies are 138-0 in conference play since the formation of the American in 2013.
