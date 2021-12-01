“It’s a long season and even more importantly, it’s a long career for her,” Auriemma said. “We’ll see in two weeks where it goes from there.”
Fudd, a former national player of the year, was the consensus top recruit in the nation coming out of high school in Washington. She has signed a name, image and likeness contract with Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry's brand.
She has averaged 7.5 points and 2.3 rebounds in her first four games for the Huskies.
No. 2 UConn (3-1) opens Big East play at Seton Hall on Friday and hosts Notre Dame on Sunday.
