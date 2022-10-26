UConn freshman Ice Brady to miss season with knee injury

Brady’s injury is another setback for a team that's already missing Paige Bueckers , the former national player of the year who will miss the season while recovering from a torn ACL in her left knee.

“Anytime any player has an injury, it’s so heartbreaking because they put so much time and effort into being the best player they can be,” coach Geno Auriemma said in a statement. “When that’s taken away — regardless of how long they’re out — to not be able to play is unfortunate. Ice has made so much progress since she’s been here and I’m really confident that when she does come back, she’s going to be better and more impactful than she already has been.”