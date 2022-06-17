UConn gets grad transfer Calcaterra from San Diego

Placeholder while article actions load

Calcaterra scored 862 career points for the Toreros and shot 36% from 3-point range. He will play as a graduate transfer, taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility offered by the NCAA to athletes affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

STORRS, Conn. — UConn’s men’s basketball program has landed its fourth transfer of the off-season, announcing Friday the addition of Joey Calcaterra, a 6-foot-3 guard who played four years at San Diego.

They replace former Huskies Jalen Gaffney, Rahsool Diggins and Corey Floyd Jr., who all entered the transfer portal after the Huskies finished 23-10 this past season and fell in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Guards Tyrese Martin and R.J. Cole, also could have returned to UConn, but gave up their final year of eligibility to turn pro.