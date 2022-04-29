UConn guard Caroline Ducharme undergoes hip surgery

Placeholder while article actions load

The procedure Thursday repaired damage from an injury the rising sophomore suffered before arriving at UConn, the school said in a statement Friday.

STORRS, Conn. — UConn women’s basketball player Caroline Ducharme has undergone surgery on her left hip and is expected to be ready for the 2022-23 preseason.

The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 9.8 points and 3.2 rebounds in 31 games during her freshman season, making 11 starts. She played a key role for the Huskies after the team lost guards Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers for weeks due to injury, averaging better than 17 points a game during a two-month stretch in the middle of the season.