Police say Bouknight has since provided them with a statement admitting his actions.

He has been charged with evading responsibility, interfering with a police officer, traveling too fast for conditions and operation of a motor vehicle without a license.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 29.

The guard issued a statement to apologize and called his actions irresponsible.

UConn coach Dan Hurley says there will be consequences both “within the structure of the team as well as on the outside.”

