He is charged with evading responsibility, interfering with a police officer, traveling too fast for conditions and operation of a motor vehicle without a license. The car’s owner initially told police her keys were taken without permission but later amended her statement to say she doesn’t remember giving Bouknight permission to take the car.
Bouknight’s attorney filed an application Tuesday for Accelerated Rehabilitation, a program for first-time offenders that when successfully completed results in charges being erased. A hearing on the application is scheduled for Nov. 18.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.