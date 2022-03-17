The Aggies are 13-4 against WAC teams. New Mexico State is sixth in the WAC scoring 71.2 points per game and is shooting 45.7%.

TOP PERFORMERS: R.J. Cole is averaging 15.7 points and 4.1 assists for the Huskies. Adama Sanogo is averaging 14.9 points, 8.9 rebounds and two blocks over the last 10 games for UConn.

Story continues below advertisement

Teddy Allen averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 19.3 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc. Jabari Rice is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico State.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 7-3, averaging 65.3 points, 39.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 3.6 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Aggies: 7-3, averaging 68.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

___