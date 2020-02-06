Alterique Gilbert had 17 points for UConn (12-10, 3-6), which snapped its five-game road losing streak. Christian Vital added 10 points. Isaiah Whaley had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Martins Igbanu scored a career-high 29 points for the Golden Hurricane (15-7, 7-2), whose six-game winning streak came to an end. Brandon Rachal added seven rebounds.

UConn made 10 of 22 shots from the 3-point arc while Tulsa was only 1 of 12.

The Huskies evened the season series against the Golden Hurricane with the win. Tulsa defeated UConn 79-75 on Jan. 26.

UConn plays Cincinnati at home on Sunday. Tulsa faces Central Florida on the road on Sunday.

