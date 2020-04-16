“The relationship I have with coach Hurley, the history behind UConn, the championships, and the Big East has always been a conference I dreamed of playing in,” Martin said. “The University of Rhode Island is a great program, but I think UConn is an elite program.”
Martin would have to sit out the upcoming season unless he is granted a waiver or the NCAA approves a proposed rules change that would allow him to play in 2020-21.
