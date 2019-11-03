The news comes two days after UConn learned that Tennessee transfer Evina Westbrook had been denied a waiver by the NCAA that would have allowed the 6-foot guard to play for UConn this season.

Auriemma said he’s still hoping to have that decision overturned on appeal and called on Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer to take a more active role in supporting the transfer.

He noted that Fulmer was unhappy Saturday after Tennessee men’s player Uros Plavsic was denied a similar waiver request.

“I’m glad to see that Phil and I agree that everything should be done for the welfare of the student athlete,” he said.

