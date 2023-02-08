UConn loses second straight game for first time in 30 years

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MILWAUKEE — UConn lost back-to-back games for the first time in three decades after the fourth-ranked Huskies were beaten 59-52 by Marquette on Wednesday night. The Huskies, who were playing three nights after an 81-77 home loss to No. 1 South Carolina, lost consecutive games for the first time since March 1993.

Chloe Marotta had 19 points and Jordan King added 18 for Marquette (16-8, 9-6 Big East), which beat UConn (21-4, 13-1) for the first time in 17 meetings.

Marquette had led UConn early in the fourth quarter at home last season before fading down the stretch and losing 72-58.

This time, the Golden Eagles closed the deal, holding the Huskies to their lowest point total of the season.

No. 13 OHIO STATE 93, MINNESOTA 63

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Cotie McMahon and Taylor Mikesell combined for 49 points on 17-of-28 shooting and No. 13 Ohio State rolled to a victory over Minnesota.

McMahon was 8 of 13 from the field and 9 of 9 from the foul line, converting three three-point plays for 25 points. Mikesell was 6 of 6 from the 3-point line and 9 of 15 overall for 24 points.

Taylor Thierry added 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting for the Buckeyes (21-4, 10-4 Big Ten Conference), who shot 55% for the game despite a 5 of 17 fourth quarter. Eboni Walker scored 12 points and Hevynn Bristow 10.

Ohio State was 8 of 10 behind the arc with 23 assists on 35 baskets, 15 of 18 from the line and scored 27 points off 23 turnovers.

Mara Braun scored 19 points for the Golden Gophers (9-15, 2-11).

No. 15 VILLANOVA 82, GEORGETOWN 53

WASHINGTON — Maddy Siegrist scored 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Kaitlyn Orihel added a career-high 20 points and No. 15 Villanova beat Georgetown.

Villanova closed the first quarter by scoring 19 unanswered points, with eight points from Siegrist, for a 24-7 lead. The Wildcats led 43-16 at halftime behind 13 points apiece from Siegrist and Orihel. Villanova had an assist on 11 of its 15 field goals.

Lucy Olsen had 10 points and seven assists for Villanova (21-4, 12-2 Big East), which has 20 wins for a second straight season. The Wildcats have won 18 of the last 22 games in the series, including a 71-64 home win on Jan. 4 behind 29 points and 10 rebounds by Siegrist.

Kristina Moore scored 12 points, Kennedy Fauntleroy had 11 points and eight rebounds, and Jada Claude scored 10 for Georgetown (12-12, 5-10).

No. 20 TEXAS 80, TEXAS TECH 71

AUSTIN, Texas — Shaylee Gonzales scored 25 points, Rori Harmon had a double-double and Texas defeated Texas Tech.

The Longhorns (19-6, 10-2 Big 12 Conference) held the Lady Raiders (16-8, 4-7) to 39 points through three quarters. In winning their sixth straight they also added one quarter to their season total of 17 quarters holding an opponent to single digits and avenged a 68-64 loss at Texas Tech three weeks earlier.

DeYona Gaston scored 16 points and Harmon had 15 with 10 assists for Texas.

Bre’Amber Scott had 26 points, Bryn Gerlich 16 and Bailey Maupin 13 for Texas Tech.

