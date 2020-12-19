Tennessee transfer Evina Westbrook chipped in with 15 points, Aubrey Griffin had 13 and Aaliyah Edwards added 11.

Nia Clark had 11 points to lead Xavier (3-2, 0-1), which was playing its conference opener.

No. 7 BAYLOR 117, McNEESE STATE 24

WACO, Texas — DiDi Richards made all six shots while scoring a season-high 14 points and the Baylor women rolled to another easy nonconference win, beating McNeese State.

It was the second 93-point romp in as many days for Baylor, which beat Northwestern State 136-43 on Friday. The 253 points in the two games are a Big 12 record, and three points short of Savannah State’s NCAA mark from November 2018.

NaLyssa Smith and Queen Egbo also scored 14 points as the Lady Bears (7-1) won their nation-leading 61st consecutive home game for their third blowout victory in four days, and fourth in the past six. Baylor won the four games an average margin of 66.5 points.

Mychala Linzy scored five points for McNeese (0-7).

No. 7 OREGON 73, WASHINGTON 49

SEATTLE — Sydney Parrish scored 18 points, Nyara Sabally added 13 and seven rebounds and Oregon extended the nation’s longest winning streak with a rout of Washington.

Sabally and Te-Hina Paopao exploited the middle of the Washington (4-3, 1-3 Pac-12) defense early and Parrish hit four 3-pointers to help Oregon win its 25th straight game dating to last season. The Ducks (6-0, 4-0) have won 22 consecutive Pac-12 games.

No. 9 KENTUCKY 98, WOFFORD 37

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Dre’una Edwards scored 19 points, Rhyne Howard added 18 and Kentucky held Wofford to 28% shooting.

The Wildcats (7-1) shot 51% in rolling to their largest victory margin this season. They led led 48-11 at halftime before stretching it to 74-16 in the third and extending the margin over 60 in the fourth.

Lilly Hatton and Jackie Carman each had seven points for the Terriers (3-3), who missed their first 11 attempts in a 1-of-15 first quarter that dug a 21-5 hole.

No. 11 UCLA 71, CALIFORNIA 37

LOS ANGELES — Michaela Onyenwere and Natalie Chou scored 18 points apiece and UCLA cruised to a win over California.

Emily Bessoir added 13 points for the Bruins (5-1, 3-1 Pac-12 Conference), who face No. 1 Stanford on Monday.

Dalayah Daniels scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Golden Bears (0-6, 0-3).

No. 12 ARKANSAS 80, LITTLE ROCK 70

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Chelsea Dungee hit five 3-pointers and scored 18 points and Arkansas won its fifth-straight game beating Little Rock.

Destiny Slocum added 16 points for the Razorbacks (8-1), Makayla Daniels added 11 and Amber Ramirez 10.

Arkansas went 14 of 27 from 3-point range and shot 54% overall. The 14 3s were the most ever allowed by a Joe Foley coached team. Foley has 805 career wins; 349 coming at Little Rock. Dungee matched her career-high from long range with five.

Brianna Crane scored a career-high 27 points on 12-of-19 shooting for the Trojans (4-3).

No. 14 MARYLAND 101, JAMES MADISON 59

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Ashley Owusu scored 19 points, three teammates had a double-double and Maryland rolled to a win over James Madison.

Reserve Faith Masonius scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, both career highs, for the Terrapins (5-1).

Maryland trailed 19-16 after one quarter as the Dukes (4-3) made 9 of 18 shots to 7 of 22 for the Terps. Bibby converted a three-point play to start the second quarter to tie the game and two minutes later Maryland went on an 11-0 run. After two James Madison free throws, the Terps scored seven more. It was 45-27 at the half.

Peyton McDaniel scored 14 points for James Madison.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 60, No. 20 MISSOURI STATE 52

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Myah Selland scored 19 points with 10 rebounds, six assists and four steals and South Dakota State defeated its third ranked team this season, upending Missouri State.

The Jackrabbits (5-2) beat Iowa State and Gonzaga and jumped into the Top 25 before losing their last two games to Kansas State and Northern Iowa.

Paiton Burckhard added 13 points for South Dakota State, which took the lead by scoring nine-straight points in the first quarter and turning that into a 14-2 run. The lead was 31-22 at the half and was 13 midway through the third quarter.

The Bears (4-2), who have Power Five wins over No. 14 Maryland and Missouri but lost to Wake Forest,

WASHINGTON STATE 61, No. 21 OREGON STATE 55

PULLMAN, Wash. — Johanna Teder scored 17 of her career-high 20 points in the second half and Washington State beat Oregon State to snap a 13-game losing streak in the series.

Teder made four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, the last giving Washington State a 58-55 lead with 1:13 left. The Cougars closed on an 8-0 run as Oregon State was scoreless in the final three minutes.

Freshman Charlisse Leger-Walker added 13 points and seven rebounds, and Bella Murekatete had 10 points, all in the first half, and six boards for Washington State (3-0, 2-0 Pac-12). Teder was 6 of 10 from 3-point range as the Cougars made 8 of 25.

Sasha Goforth and Aleah Goodman each scored 14 points for Oregon State (3-3, 1-3).

No. 24 DEPAUL 72, GEORGETOWN 54

CHICAGO — Dee Bekelja had 19 points, 12 rebounds and four steals for her second career double-double, and DePaul beat Georgetown.

It was the Big East Conference opener for the Blue Demons and season opener for the Hoyas, who had their first seven games halted by COVID-19.

DePaul (4-2) was coming off an 86-82 win over No. 9 Kentucky.

Freshman Yasmin Ott scored 18 points, with four 3-pointers, for Georgetown. Kelsey Ransom added 14 points and USC transfer Jillian Archer was held to two points. Graduate student Anita Kelava did not play as she is working on her visa to return to the United States.

