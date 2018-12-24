Connecticut guard/forward Katie Lou Samuelson (33) takes a three-point shot against the California in the second quarter of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Berkeley, Calif. (John Hefti/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — After a week off for exams, UConn faced two stiff tests on the court and passed both of them.

The top-ranked Huskies rallied to beat Oklahoma and topped No. 14 California to remain unbeaten this season. UConn won both games by less than 10 points — the first time the team has back-to-back victories by less than 10 in 10 years.

UConn was followed in the AP Top 25 on Monday by Notre Dame, Louisville, Maryland and Oregon. The Ducks knocked off previously undefeated Mississippi State last Tuesday to move up two spots in the poll voted on by a 31-member national media panel.

Stanford, Baylor, Mississippi State, N.C. State and Tennessee round out the first 10. The Lady Bulldogs dropped four spots after suffering their loss to the Ducks.

Every team is off until Thursday with Top 25 games returning on Friday.

Here are a few other tidbits from the poll:

PAC-12 POWER: The Pac-12 has gotten off to a great start this season with not only the expected top teams like Oregon, Stanford, Oregon State and Cal doing well, but some of the other programs have gotten off to strong starts. Utah is 11-0 while Southern Cal, Arizona and Colorado are all 10-1.

“It’s going to be a dogfight to win this thing,” Oregon coach Kelly Graves said. “It’s been really impressive as the team’s that are supposed to be pretty good have delivered and they are good. The other teams are doing really well and that’s what cool. That’s what’s going to make the conference so much tougher is that everyone’s good.”

899 and COUNTING: Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw earned her 899th career victory on Saturday beating Marquette. The Hall of Fame coach has her first chance at No. 900 against Lehigh — the school where she began her illustrious head coaching career. She won 88 games there.

