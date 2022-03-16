The Aggies are 13-4 against WAC teams. New Mexico State is second in the WAC allowing 63.1 points while holding opponents to 39.1% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: R.J. Cole is shooting 41.3% and averaging 15.7 points for the Huskies. Tyrese Martin is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UConn.

Jabari Rice is averaging 12.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Aggies. Teddy Allen is averaging 16.0 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 40.4% over the last 10 games for New Mexico State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 7-3, averaging 65.3 points, 39.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 3.6 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Aggies: 7-3, averaging 68.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

