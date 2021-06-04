UConn has won 15 of the 24 games between the schools. The two teams resumed playing in 2020 after a 13-year hiatus, as part of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Revival Series.
UConn won 60-45 in 2020 and 67-61 this past season in the team’s first trip to Tennessee since 2006.
The programs first met in 1995 in a 1 vs. 2 showdown won by the Huskies and played 22 times over the next 12 years.
The series was ended after the 2007 season when then-Tennessee coach Pat Summitt called it off. UConn coach Geno Auriemma said at the time that Summitt had accused the Huskies of a recruiting violation. Summitt never went public into specifics about why she ended the series. She died in 2016 at age 64.
___
More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25