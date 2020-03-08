Brendan Adams scored 12 points, Whaley, Josh Carlton and Alterique Gilbert each scored 10. Whaley grabbed 10 rebounds with six coming on the offensive end.
The Green Wave led 41-39 at halftime. Eighteen seconds into the second half, Whaley converted a three-point play and the Huskies never trailed again. Vital and Teshaun Hightower each made a pair of foul shots with 25 and 16 seconds left respectively, and Adams made 1 of 2 with 15 seconds to go for the final margin.
Christion Thompson led Tulane with 21 points, Hightower scored 14 and Jordan Walker and Kevin Zhang each scored 12.
