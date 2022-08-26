UConn women add Portuguese guard after loss of Bueckers

STORRS, Conn. — UConn added another point guard to its roster after losing star Paige Bueckers for the upcoming season to a knee injury earlier this month.

Inês Bettencourt, a 5-foot-9 guard from the Azores in Portugal, will join the team as a freshman, the school announced Friday.

“Inês is a true point guard. She loves to distribute the ball and can make shots,” coach Geno Auriemma said. “She’s used to playing in the European style of ball movement, ball screens, lots of 2-man game, 3-man game. I think she’s a tough kid and a great competitor. I’m thrilled that we were able to find her.”