An arrest warrant affidavit alleges Bouknight smelled of alcohol after he crashed a car into a street sign near campus early in the morning of Sept. 27.

Police say he left the scene but later turned himself in. He was charged with evading responsibility, interfering with a police officer, traveling too fast for conditions and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

Bouknight has applied for a probation program that could lead to the charges being erased.

