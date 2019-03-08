Connecticut’s Katie Lou Samuelson, top and Houston’s Julia Blackshell-Fair fall to the court chasing a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Storrs, Conn. Samuelson left the game injured after the play. (Jessica Hill/Associated Press)

STORRS, Conn. — UConn All-American Katie Lou Samuelson will not play in the American Athletic Conference tournament this weekend because of a back injury suffered last Saturday against Houston.

The 6-foot-3 senior, who was voted to the conference’s first team on Friday, is averaging 18.9 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.

Samuelson was hurt in the first half of Saturday’s 83-61 home victory over Houston in a collision while diving for a loose ball. She also missed UConn’s 57-47 win at South Florida on Monday night.

The second-ranked Huskies (28-2, 16-0) are the top seed in the AAC tournament and will face either East Carolina or SMU in the quarterfinals Saturday at 2 p.m.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.