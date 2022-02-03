The Anteaters have gone 3-3 against Big West opponents. UC Irvine is fifth in the Big West with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Austin Johnson averaging 4.4.
The Gauchos and Anteaters face off Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Amadou Sow is averaging 15.7 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Gauchos. Miles Norris is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCSB.
Collin Welp is scoring 14.6 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Anteaters. DJ Davis is averaging 7.1 points over the past 10 games for UC Irvine.
LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.
Anteaters: 4-6, averaging 62.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.