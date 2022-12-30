UCSB earns 66-58 win against CSU Fullerton

Mitchell shot 8 for 13 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Gauchos (10-2, 1-0). Josh Pierre-Louis scored 17 points while shooting 6 of 11 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line, and added three steals. Cole Anderson finished 2 of 4 from the field to finish with seven points. The Gauchos picked up their sixth straight victory.