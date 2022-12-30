UCSB earns 66-58 win against CSU Fullerton

FULLERTON, Calif. — Ajay Mitchell had 24 points in UCSB’s 66-58 win against CSU Fullerton on Thursday night in a Big West Conference opener.
Jalen Harris finished with 19 points for the Titans (6-7, 0-1). Latrell Wrightsell Jr. added 10 points for CSU Fullerton. Max Jones also had nine points, six rebounds and two steals.
NEXT UP
Both teams play on Saturday. UCSB hosts UCSD while CSU Fullerton hosts CSU Northridge.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.