UCSB earns 87-71 win over UCSD

Norris was 9-of-11 shooting, including 4 for 4 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Gauchos (22-7, 13-5 Big West Conference). Calvin Wishart scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc, and added six rebounds and eight assists. Josh Pierre-Louis finished 7 of 9 from the field to finish with 14 points.