DID YOU KNOW: Loyola Marymount went 5-8 against non-conference programs last season. In those 13 games, the Lions gave up 68.2 points per game while scoring 66.2 per contest. UC Santa Barbara went 9-4 in non-conference play, averaging 72.4 points and allowing 67.7 per game in the process.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright by Automated Insights, Inc. All rights reserved.