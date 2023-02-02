UCSB hosts Cal Poly following Mitchell's 24-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Cal Poly Mustangs (7-15, 1-9 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (17-3, 8-1 Big West) Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCSB -15; over/under is 123.5 BOTTOM LINE: UCSB hosts the Cal Poly Mustangs after Ajay Mitchell scored 24 points in UCSB’s 65-64 victory against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

The Gauchos have gone 8-1 at home. UCSB is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mustangs are 1-9 in conference play. Cal Poly has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 15.9 points, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Gauchos. Miles Norris is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for UCSB.

Alimamy Koroma is averaging 10.2 points for the Mustangs. Trevon Taylor is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 9-1, averaging 68.1 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points per game.

Mustangs: 1-9, averaging 57.4 points, 28.2 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article